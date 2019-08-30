Marjorie Rudolph
Marjorie H. Rudolph, 93, of Storm Lake died Aug. 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell.
Memorial services will take place Friday, Sept. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Varina Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. There will be lunch and a time of fellowship at AMVETS in Storm Lake following the service.
