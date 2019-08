Matt Hanson of Storm Lake won the Ironman 70.3 Traverse City triathlon on Sunday in Traverse City, Mich. Hanson, who is a professional triathlete, finished the event in a time of 3 hours, 50 minutes and 33 seconds.

