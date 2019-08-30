Fire destroys truck

At 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, the Storm Lake Fire Department responded to East First Street and Oneida Street. Firefighters observed a 1999 Chevy pickup fully engulfed in flames and extinguished the blaze, which originated under the hood. The cause of the fire is believed to be a fuel leak. The vehicle owned by Jesus Ramos of Storm Lake is a total loss. Times photo by Tom Cullen

