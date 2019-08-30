Feeding the little state birds

A pair of goldfinches care for their nestlings in Moorehead Park near Ida Grove last Wednesday. Photographer Don Poggensee of Ida Grove took photos from his pickup, a safe distance away, with a 400 mm Canon lens. He noticed that the male goldfinch did most of the feeding. The Eastern Goldfinch is Iowa’s state bird.

