Ernst loyal to Trump over our service members

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

On Aug. 28, the Trump Administration issued a policy update to the DHS office of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), limiting which children of US citizens born abroad qualify for automatic birthright citizenship. The policy alert three times makes the following pronouncement:

“USCIS no longer considers children of U.S. government employees and U.S. armed forces members residing outside the United States as ‘residing in the United States’ for purposes of acquiring citizenship under INA 320.”

There is no discernable national benefit to this policy change. Instead it is an unnecessary, mean-spirited slap in the face to our military service members who are willing to sacrifice their lives and uproot their families for our country. The Trump Administration is telling our military families that their right to citizenship is less valid because of their parent’s service.

As infuriating as this policy change is, it is not surprising for anyone who has been following Trump’s litany of attacks and slights to our Armed Services and its members. What is surprising, however, is our Senators’ continued support of Donald Trump and his polices. This especially applies to Senator Joni Ernst, herself a retired lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard. When Donald Trump slandered Senator John McCain’s military service and POW status, Joni’s support didn’t waver. When Trump slandered the Gold Star families of deceased veterans Captain Humayun Kahn and Sergeant La David Johnson, Joni’s support didn’t waver. When Trump tweeted blaming sexual assault in the military on the inclusion of women, Joni’s support didn’t waver. When Trump announced he was bypassing Congress and diverting billions in funding from our military posts/bases to fund his border wall, Joni openly cheered. Will Joni continue to put her loyalty to Trump over our service members with this latest attack?

DREW KELLEY

Clinton