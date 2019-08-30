Classroom blessed on first day of school

Published Friday, August 30, 2019
Storm Lake St. Mary’s priests blessed each of the preK-12 classrooms.
Father Brent Lingle, pastor and president of the school and Father Michael Cronin, school chaplain blessed the office and every classroom at the beginning of the day as this is the first full week of school in the local parochial school.
