Mavis Marple

Published Thursday, August 29, 2019

Mavis Marple, 96, of Newell died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements. 

Articles Section: