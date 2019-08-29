Mavis Marple, 96, of Newell died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.