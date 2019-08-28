Spuds ’n Splits in Rembrandt

Our Savior's Lutheran Church will hold its annual Spuds 'n Splits celebration with a craft and bake sale on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. They will serve baked potatoes with numerous toppings and banana splits. Come enjoy the fellowship and good food.

