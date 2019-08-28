Ruth Wogahn, 89, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Irene Wogahn was born on Oct. 11, 1929 in Bellefont, Kan., the daughter of Richard and Anna (Mueller) Lammers. She was baptized Oct. 27, 1929 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bellefont, Kan. by her father, Pastor Richard Lammers. She was later confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church on Feb. 21, 1943 and moved to Nortonville, Kan. in February 1943.

Ruth attended Nortonville High School, graduating in 1947. Following graduation, she went to Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kan. and graduated from nurses training in 1950.

In December 1950, Ruth was united in marriage to Herb Evans at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville, Kan. by her father. To this union three daughters were born: Karen, Diane and Kimberly. Ruth and her daughters moved to Storm Lake in 1967 where she became a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She was employed by Buena Vista Hospital.

On Oct. 26, 1974, she was united in holy matrimony to Paul Wogahn at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake.

In 1996, she was employed at Buena Vista County Public Health.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wogahn; daughter, Diane; brothers: Richard, Erwin and Arthur Lammers; sister-in-law, Herta Lammers and her parents, Richard and Anna Lammers.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Karen and husband Robert Becker of Kingston, Wash.; Kim and husband Kent Wood of Pocahontas; step-daughter Jan and husband Bob Ketchum of Algona; step-son Jim and wife Ruth Wogahn of Seward, Neb.; grandchildren: Jeff (Jen) Becker; Jason (Shauna) Becker; Justin (Marci) Becker, all of Washington state; Amanda (Nick) Kurtz of Los Angeles, Calif.; Jon (Kelsey) Wood of Ankeny; Matt Wood of Pocahontas; Mike (Erin) Wolter of Burlington; Sara (Dave) Nelson of Littleton, Colo.; Mark (Amy) Wolter of Algona; Tim (Jen) Wogahn of Seward, Neb.; Dan (Tiffany) Wogahn of Lincoln, Neb.; 26 great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.