A retirement reception was held for Dr. Tim Daniels at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center on Aug. 18. Many friends and family joined Dr. Daniels in celebrating his many years of service and dedication to BVRMC. Above: Daniels with Dr. David and Glee Crippin. Below: John and Mary Cullen.

