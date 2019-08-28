The Buena Vista County Parkinson Support Group plans to meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the fellowship hall at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1614 W. Fifth St., Storm Lake. The meeting is free and open to anyone who is interested in learning more about Parkinson’s Disease. The church is accessible and there is plenty parking.

