No greater investment than education

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As a past administrator in the Storm Lake School District, I have been impressed with the Storm Lake Board of Education’s efforts to really listen to community members before presenting a bond question for the Sept. 10 ballot.

In December 2018, a proposed bond came up just short of the 60% support needed for approval. After that vote, the board went back to the drawing board to find a new solution to the school district’s space needs. We will soon vote on that proposal, which would involve the building of a new Early Elementary School.

I was also pleased that the board seemed to have prioritized the need to keep property taxes as low as possible in the Storm Lake area. They have reduced the tax asking in past years. While an approved bond would lead to a tax increase, it’s worth noting that the board has moved forward with a plan that features the lowest immediate increase of any option under consideration. I believe that there is no greater investment than for us to give improved educational opportunities for our children.

The upcoming bond is the right solution for Storm Lake’s local schools and children. To learn more about it, I encourage you to visit www.slcsd.org/bond and read through the answers to common questions the district has provided. There will also be a number of informational meetings that will be held over the next few weeks to give you a chance to ask more questions. I hope you take the opportunity to get informed on this issue and join me on Sept. 10 to vote yes and to support our teachers in providing the best educational environment for our students.

LORI PORSCH

Storm Lake