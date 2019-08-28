Neil Patten

Neil Edward Patten, 86, of Alta died Aug. 23, 2019, at Methodist Manor Retirement Community Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 27, at First Presbyterian Church in Alta. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Neil Edward Patten was born Jan. 11, 1933, in Alta, the son of James Allen and Florence (Barnard) Patten.

Neil attended a one room schoolhouse and later graduated from Alta High School in 1951.

Following graduation, Neil enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country for two years until his honorable discharge.

On Aug. 18, 1957, Neil was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Willfong at United Methodist Church in Newell. Together, they were blessed with five children: Brenda, Terry, Joleen, Janeen and Allen.

Neil was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Alta where he held many church offices over his lifetime membership. He was a man of great faith. Neil was also a member of Alta Masonic Lodge for over 65 years and held numerous offices.

Neil enjoyed golfing and was a member of Alta Golf and Country Club where he had three holes in one. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and playing cards.

Neil loved farming as he was born to be a farmer. On the farm, he raised hogs, cattle, corn and soybeans, and he spent much of his time running his corn shelling business. He taught his family what it meant to be a good neighbor, always helping others before doing his own work. He was proud to receive the Century Farm Award.

Family and friends were important to Neil, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Brenda (Steve) Bradley of Sioux City; Terry (Steve) Brashears of Storm Lake; Allen (Michelle) Patten of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Jen (Adam) Preston of Sioux City; Justin Bradley of Sioux City; Annie Bradley; Trevor (Brittney) Bradley of Sioux City; Taylor Bradley of Sioux City; Ali (Austin) Langel of Storm Lake; Jared (Melanie) Brashears of Storm Lake; Zachary Brashears of Ames; Tyler (Kari) Patten of Webster City; Brandon Patten of Cedar Falls; Halle Patten of Storm Lake; great-grandchildren: Kade and Kole Preston; Cameron and Cruz Bradley; Raelee and Rayden Bradley; Henry Langel; and Clayton Patten; brother Doug Patten of Omaha, Neb.; sister Ruth Hoferman of Storm Lake; sister-in-law, Darlene Patten of Cherokee; extended family and many friends.

Neil was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Patten; twin daughters Joleen and Janeen; parents James Allen and Florence Patten; brothers: Kenny Patten and Tom Patten; brother-in-law Clinton Hoferman; sisters-in-law: Joyce Patten and Gin Patten.

Memorials can be directed to Alta First Presbyterian Church or Alta Masonic Lodge.