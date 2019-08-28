Joseph Pluth

Joseph Elbert Pluth, 86, of Sac City died at 12:45 a.m. on July 25, 2019 at Regency Park Nursing Home in Jefferson. His son Michael was with him when he died.

Joseph was born at home in Early on Aug. 23, 1932 to Martin and Anna (Ungrue) Pluth. He was baptized at Sacred Heart Church in Early on Aug. 28, 1932 by Father Dalhoff. He made his First Communion in May 1939 and was confirmed by Bishop Edmond Heelen. He attended Sacred Heart School through the 10th grade.

On June 7, 1951 he married Julie Platt of Nemaha at Sacred Heart Church in Early. They became the parents of six children: Diana Fern born Jan. 19, 1952; Bernice Elaine born March 15, 1953; Michael Joseph born April 17, 1954; Margaret Ann born July 19, 1955; Charlene Faye born Jan. 26, 1957; and Cheryl Lynn born Jan. 26, 1957.

Joe did not take part in any sport after he got married although he liked to watch football and baseball on television and he enjoyed playing cards. Most of his time was spent on jobs that would earn a living for his family. He was a bricklayer, bartender, government meat inspector and numerous other jobs. He bought houses cheaply and made them new again and sold them at a profit. The last house he made new again was the house he lived in in Sac City until he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which eventually sent him to the nursing home where he died.

Preceding him in death was his wife Julie; parents Martin and Anna Pluth; brothers: Melvin, Clarence, Gerald, Lando, Bernard, Albin and William; sister Dolores; sisters-in-law: Patricia, Connie, Margaret and Virginia; daughter-in-law Loretta; nephews: Thomas, Valgene, Kelvin and Bernard Pluth Jr; niece Ellen Wilson; and brother-in-law Dean Shatto.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister Joanne Shatto; children: Diana Zeiger, Bernice Pluth, Michael Pluth, Margaret (Steven) Russell, Cheryl (Ed) Altman Shofer and Charlene Pluth; sisters-in-law: Helen Pluth, Coleen Pluth and Nancy Pluth; nephew-in-law Carter Wilson; 25 nieces and nephews and eight grandchildren.

Burial services were held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Early on Aug. 16, 2019.