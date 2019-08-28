How did King ever get elected?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter going out to the following: All people representing Washington State to Washington D.C., several newspapers in Washington State, Storm Lake Times, Mayor of Storm Lake, Governor of Iowa, Steve King’s office in D.C., and others. Regarding Steve King, how he ever got elected to office is beyond me. Are the residents in Iowa that misinformed? He speaks favorably about white supremacists and their ideas, states controversial statements about Jews and African Americans, now, his recent outrageous statement, “If there would ever be any population left if not for incest and rape.” What kind of person is this, a clone of Trump?

ROY JOHNSON

Mukilteo, Wash.