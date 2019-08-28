First responders appreciation Sept. 8

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019
The Gospel Fellowship of Storm Lake invites you to an appreciation for area first responders on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. at the bandshell in Sunset Park in Storm Lake.
The evening features door prizes ($200-plus gift certificates to Hy-Vee and Fareway), words of appreciation, dinner and music.
