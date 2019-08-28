End to shootings
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Here’s an idea: our flags are at half staff now over mass shootings. How’s about we don’t raise them until mass shootings stop. Until they stop, we are a nation in mourning. Whatever kind of legislation is needed, we demand an end to the killings.
JEFF PERRILL
Peterson
