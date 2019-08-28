Edward Schramm

Edward Dean (Peanuts) Schramm, 95, died Aug. 24, 2019 at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. He died of natural causes.

He was born Nov. 18, 1923, on a farm near Early, to Bernhard August and Alberta (Scothorn) Schramm.

Edward enlisted in the US Army on March 13, 1943. He served in the 1108th Combat Engineer Group, with the 235th Hdq. Battalion where he was a technician fifth grade, operating a road grader, bulldozer and rock crusher. He was in four campaigns in the European Theater of Operations; Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, North Apennines and the PO Valley. He worked under blackout and combat conditions.

When the war ended in Europe, he was deployed to the Pacific. He went through the Panama Canal Aug. 1, 1945, and arrived in Manila in the Philippines on Aug. 31, 1945, for the second wave invasion of Japan. He stayed on the ship until Sept. 2, 1945. The Armistice was signed in Japan ending the invasion he was to be in. He received honorable discharge Dec. 29, 1945. He always believed God was looking out for him as he came home with “nary a scratch.” Edward was very proud to be a WWII veteran.

Edward graduated from Early High School, class of 1942. His fondest memories were playing on the basketball team. The team won three county tournaments, losing the fourth by only one point in overtime. After high school, he literally traded his basketball sneakers for work boots. He worked for Robson-Johnson Construction and Scothorn Construction, in road construction in Alaska operating a rock crusher in the building of the ALCAN Highway. Edward began working for the Early Lumber Store (Payless Cashways, Inc.) in 1951. He worked for Payless Cashways, Inc., for nearly 33 years, the last 10 years as store manager, retiring in 1983.

Edward was a long-time member of Early United Methodist Church, joining the church in 1939. He was a member of the American Legion, Merton V. Hair Post #325, serving as commander in 1961. He was a volunteer member of the Early Fire Department for 33 years.

Edward enjoyed fishing with his wife, Alma Lee, and in retirement they enjoyed playing golf. Edward played on a senior golf league. He was very proud to have made four hole-in-ones during his time golfing. He was an avid fan of the Ridge View Raptors middle and high school sports teams and of Buena Vista University athletic teams. “I enjoy watching the kids play ball whether they’re seventh-graders or college kids,” he often said.

Edward married Alma Lee Covey (1925-1994), the daughter of John O. and Roma I. (Robson) Covey, on Aug. 5, 1943. They had four children, all who survive him: Steven (Carole Olsen) of Early; Jack (Debbie Sandage) of Sioux City; Merilee (Robert Dick) of West Des Moines; and Colin (John Keeling) of Kansas City, Mo. Edward is also survived by six grandchildren: John Schramm, Scott Schramm, Belinda Wagner, Taylor Schramm, Seth Schramm and Ryan Johnson; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Alma Lee Covey; sister Shirley Mae Mason; and brother Darrel Schramm.

Funeral services will be held at United Methodist Church in Early on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at Farber and Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City on Friday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

The family request donations are made to the Iowa Veterans Home, 1301 Summit St., Marshalltown, IA 50158, or Early United Methodist Church, 402 Hickory St., Early, IA 50535.