Doris Harvey, 72, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial services were held on Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. The family requests that memorials be given to the American Diabetes Association. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Jean Brock, the daughter of Donald and Sylvia Brock, was born on Dec. 27, 1946 in Storm Lake. In 1953, Dori was baptized at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids and was then confirmed at the same church in 1961.

Dori attended school in Sioux Rapids. She graduated from Sioux Rapids High School in 1965. After high school, Dori attended Concordia College in St. Paul, Minn. for 1½ years.

Dori was united in marriage to Charles Petersen and the couple was blessed with one daughter, Wendy Petersen. Dori was later married to Joseph Harvey and the couple was blessed with one son, Jeremy Harvey.

Throughout her working career, Dori worked as a cook at Ken-A-Bob, Burger King and Buena Vista University. She retired from her work in food service in 2012.

Dori was very active in her community where she was a longtime member of BVRMC Auxiliary (where she once served as president), hospital and hospice volunteer, and a Stephan Minister.

In her free time, Dori loved to travel to wherever her sister, Denise, was living at the time. Her favorite animals were giraffes and butterflies. One of her favorite family events was the Brock Sisters Annual Christmas Baking Marathon. Besides spending time with family, Dori liked to study ancestry and have regular coffee with friends and classmates.

Those to cherish her memory include her children: Wendy (Daryl Scharn) Petersen of Sac City; and Jeremy (Pamela) Harvey of Maplewood, Minn.; brother David (Rhonda) Brock of Linn Grove; sister Denise Harding of Topeka, Kan.; grandchildren: Michael (Susan) Groth, Trevor Groth, Emmett Harvey and Quillan Harvey; nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Dori was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald; and nephew Jason Brock.