Danette Tropansky

Danette Jerel (Johnson) Tropansky passed away on Aug. 21, 2019 at 6:45 p.m. at her sister Sharmin’s home in Schaller. She was 60-years-old. The cause of death was from breast, brain and spinal cancer in which she bravely fought.

A Celebration of Life service will take place Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1-3 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with a prayer service at 1 p.m.

Danette was born on Feb. 2, 1959 in a suburb in Seattle, Wash. Her parents are Jerald and Elsie Johnson. She has an older sister Sharmin and younger brother Jerry Jr. whom she loved both very deeply.

Danette was baptized in Seattle and later confirmed in Storm Lake at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Over the years Danette was always busy in serving her church. She had been a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, youth group leader, church board secretary, treasurer, head of stewardship committee and various other services.

On Nov. 3, 1990 she wed David Tropansky at the Presbyterian Church in Alta. They were married 25 wonderful years until David died from complications of having multiple aclerosis for 15 years. They were living in Bella Vista, Ark. at the time of his death. He was a good man and she felt so blessed that she was chosen by God to be his best friend, caretaker and wife. She looked forward to being back together in heaven.

Danette attended all of her school years in Storm Lake. She graduated from high school in May 1977. She attended Buena Vista College for two years in accounting but preferred bookkeeping and worked for her father at his auto parts store for almost 10 years. After he sold his business she went to cosmetology school in 1984 and ended up working in salons, teaching for five years and even owned her own business in Alta. David and Danette found the environment they lived in could be much warmer so in the beginning of 1998 they relocated to Bella Vista, Ark. where Danette’s parents were living and eventually David’s parents retired as well. Danette found an awesome job at Hendren Plastics in Gravette, Ark. She was office manager, bookkeeper, HR and everything else her astounding boss, Jim Hendren could think of. She loved her job and stayed there for almost 20 years. In January 2017 she moved to Des Moines to nanny and live with her nephew Jon and his wife Val and take care of their three wonderful kids while they worked.

In March 2018 tests showed that the breast cancer she had in 2014 had metastasized in her brain. Radiation was working but by the end of 2018 cancer cells were found in her spinal fluid as well. She retired in March 2018 and in February 2019 moved into an independent apartment in Altoona where her parents had an apartment also.

But these are just the facts of her life. Her timeline. It doesn’t reflect on the love and trust she had in Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She loved her family and would try to help them any chance she could, from a warm smile to inviting them to live with her. And although David and her were unable to have children they loved their nephews and nieces as if they were theirs. Family can be such a gift of love. As a small child Danette couldn’t wait to play with her cousins, see aunts and uncles and, of course, grandpa and grandma on the farm. Family was always number one with her and as she grew older she acquired a lot of friends that she loved dearly. You never think of yourself as being very special but deep down she knew these peopled loved her and she felt so lucky to have each and every one of them in her life, even for a short or long period.

Danette was survived by her parents Jerry and Elsie Johnson of Altoona; sister Sharmin (Dennis) Grundmeier of Schaller; brother Jerry Johnson, JR. of Ankeny; nephews, nieces and their children: Craig (Hilary) Grundmeier and Mia of Holstein; Jon (Val) Grundmeier and Harper, Joel and Charlotte of Pleasant Hill; Roxanne (Trey) Gardner of Fayetteville, Ark.; Jacob (Vanessa) Johnson of Des Moines; Tristan Stone of Cherokee; David’s family: Joseph and Barbara Tropansky of Bella Vista, Ark.; Dave’s brother Mark (Robin) Tropansky and Davis and Anna of Kansas City, Mo.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends that she held so dear.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Tropansky on June 13, 2016; Danette’s grandparents and aunts, uncles and cousins.