Curtis Wahlberg

Curtis A. Wahlberg, 24, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Aug. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be given to the Curtis Walberg’s Family Memorial Fund: Citizens First National Bank, PO Box 1227 Storm Lake, IA 50588 or for deposits via PayPal please send to: ACWAHLBERG10@gmail.com. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Curtis Austin Wahlberg, the son of Chris Wahlberg and Tami (Zellmer) Swanson, was born on April 18, 1995 in Sioux City.

Curtis was baptized and was later confirmed as a youth. He attended grade school and graduated from high school.

Curtis and Crispina Parra were blessed with one son, Cayden Parra Wahlberg.

Curtis was involved in his community as a volunteer fireman for the Storm Lake Fire Department and cherished time spent with his fireman family on and off duty. He also worked for the City of Storm Lake in various departments.

In his free time, Curtis enjoyed being on the lake, hunting, going to Puffs, watching the Red Sox, cars, motorcycles, and anything to do with the “crew.” Curtis was a huge Iowa Hawkeyes fan; especially tailgating for Iowa Hawkeyes football games. Above all, Curtis loved spending time with his family, especially his son, twin brother, and sister; and his beloved lab, Molly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his love, Crispina Parra of Storm Lake; son Cayden Parra Wahlberg of Storm Lake; parents: Chris (Linda) Wahlberg of North Carolina; and Tami (Steve) Swanson of Storm Lake; twin brother/best friend, Cale Zellmer Wahlberg of North Carolina; sister Alicia Christine (Daniel) Wahlberg of Germany; brother Bryce (Nicole) Husske; and sister Ali (Mason) Swanson; grandparents: Barry and Bobbie Wahlberg of Moville; Gene and Pat Zellmer of Moville; Jan and Bruce Specketer of Wagner, S.D.; aunt Michelle Zellmer and her children; uncle Jeff (Becky) Wahlberg and their children; lake family, extended family, and friends.

Curtis was preceded in death by his infant brother Nathan Wahlberg; and Molly, Curtis’, Cale’s and Alicia’s beloved hunting partner and best dog ever.