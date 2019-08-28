Cover crop and wetland field day planned for Sept. 11 near Gilmore City

Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa Corn, will host a cover crop and wetland field day near Gilmore City on Wednesday, September 11. The 5:30-7:30 p.m. event held at the ISU Drainage Research and Demonstration Project, owned by the Pocahontas Soil and Water Conservation District. The event is free, open to the whole family and includes a complimentary meal.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.