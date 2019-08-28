‘Storm Lake’ at book club

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I picked up your book at our library some months ago and was very taken with your story, also inspired and impressed. I recommended it to my book club and we are discussing it on September 9th.

Our club has been reading and reviewing books for over 25 years. We live in Rensselar, Ind., a town of about 6,000 people in the middle of corn and soybean fields in the rural northwest corner. Therefore, your environment is very similar to ours, one reason why your book was so interesting to me. I hope the other members of my club like it as much.

Congratulations to you and your family for winning the Pulitzer and thank you for keeping good journalism alive in a small town.

KATHY STADDON

Rensselar, Ind.