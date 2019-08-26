Neil Patten

Published Monday, August 26, 2019

Neil Edward Patten, 86, of Alta died Aug. 23, 2019, at Methodist Manor Retirement Community Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place Monday, Aug. 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.

 

