Danette Tropansky

Published Monday, August 26, 2019

Danette J. Tropansky, 60, of Schaller died Aug. 21, 2019 in Schaller. 

A Celebration of Life service will take place Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1-3 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with a prayer service at 1 p.m.

