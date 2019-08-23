Trump and friends are counting on global warming

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Trump’s latest obsession is buying Greenland, why, you ask? Because as global warming melts it’s ice-sheet it will expose huge amounts of precious metals, rare earth chemicals and other valuables there for the plunder. He is thus banking on global warming and hoping to profit from it. He even mocked up a dream photo of a “Trump Tower Greenland.”

Greenland has lots of mountains and high elevations and will make a perfect site for real estate development, complete with ski lifts when that is the only place left with any snow, once the rest of the developed world is inundated by rising sea levels and scorched with lethal temperatures.

Already, tropical plantation workers incur permanent kidney damage at 100 degree conditions (1/5 in Costa Rica from reports there) and now some parts of India are seeing 120 degree days, so “Trump Tower Greenland” just makes Donald salivate.

Mike Pompeo (Secretary of State) has already chirped about how the Arctic thaw will present huge opportunities for new trade with a full-time thawed “Northwest Passage” (another guy that is banking on global warming).

Just pay no attention to those “****hole Nations” that are low laying and in tropical heat-zones. Estimates are 100 million new refugees each year once ocean levels rise about 2050. And if the current administration’s fanatical resistance to waves of immigrants now continues, who will care about the human misery to come?

Remember Lilly Tomlin’s most famous TV characature as the Earnestine the operator on Laugh-In circa 1970s? On the phone with a complaining customer she would quip: “Mr. Beetle, we don’t care... we don’t have to... we’re the phone company.” Ok, that was when the one phone company had an unfettered monopoly — just like Trump wants to monopoloze high ground and liveable real estate, or so it seems, right?

And now, Trump’s Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue recently got booed by farmers in Minnesota when he made a bad joke about farmers whining about trade losses due to Trump’s terrible tariff and trade war with China, just remember they don’t care about farmers, they don’t have to care, they’re in the White House, ok? (For now, that is.)

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake