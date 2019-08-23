Toddle Time at the Alta Library

Published Friday, August 23, 2019
Toddle Time is for children ages five and under and meets on Friday mornings. All day care providers and care takers are welcome.
This summer we have been learning new Mother Goose Nursery Rhymes and having fun activities that went along with the nursery rhymes (like acting the rhyme out or singing the rhyme).
