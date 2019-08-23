Springfield, S.D. airport dedicated to Dr. Lisa Lindeman’s father

Published Friday, August 23, 2019
Storm Lake dentist Lisa Lindeman and her husband Stan Rishoi traveled to Springfield, S.D. last Saturday for a ceremony at which the local airport was dedicated to Lisa’s father Ted Lindeman.
Some readers may have known Lisa’s parents because they spent their last years in Alta. Theodore passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 93 at Methodist Manor. His wife Ruth preceded him.
