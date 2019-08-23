Police dog gets flak jacket

Published Friday, August 23, 2019
The Storm Lake Police Department’s K9, Ozzy, has received a bullet and stab-protective vest.
The organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., donated the vest, which was sponsored by Sharon M. Peters of Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich. It’s embroidered with the text “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott”.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.