Lemonade for TLC

Newell youngsters, left to right: Isabelle Landgraf, Rowyn Nielsen and Will Landgraf, set up a lemonade stand Friday and sold bracelets too. All proceeds went to TLC Canine Center in Newell. They were assisted by Jack the lab. They very proudly presented Pauline Larsen of TLC with $126 after they closed down. “We gave the three masterminds TLC t-shirts and they were so tickled,” says TLC volunteer Pam Tidemann, “and we salute the parents and teachers of these kids, who are doing something right.

