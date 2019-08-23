Dr. Daniels honored at retirement

Hundreds of friends and patients honored Dr. Tim Daniels, left, at a retirement party for the long-time Storm Lake family physician Sunday afternoon at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center’s Bistro. With him here are Cheryl and Gary Petersen. Daniels began his practice in 1978 at Family Health Center. He will finish here at the end of August. Times photo by John Cullen

