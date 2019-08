The 2019 Blue Ribbon Sac County Fair and the Iowa State Fair are completed. But Fair season is not over. There will be one more fair for area families to enjoy. The 2019 Sac County Quilt-A-Fair will take place on Sept. 21-22 at the beautiful Sac County Fairgrounds.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.