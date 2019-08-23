Celebration of Life for Richard Severson
Graveside services for Richard Severson will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2 p.m. at the Storm Lake Cemetry with lunch following at Sunrise Pointe Club House.
Richard passed July l3, 2019 in Hospice House, Rogers, Ark. He was 79 and was married for 58 years to Shirley (Shannon) Severson.
All friends and family are invited to come help us celebrate Richard.
