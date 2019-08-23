BVU picked to finish seventh in ARC volleyball preseason poll

Published Friday, August 23, 2019
Dubuque is the coaches choice to win this year’s American Rivers Conference volleyball championship. The Spartans were chosen first on six ballots and earned 62 points to take the No. 1 ranking.
A season ago, Dubuque finished second in the regular season standings and claimed the 2018 ARC tournament title to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
