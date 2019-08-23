BVU Notebook: Kammeyer named BVU assistant cross country, track coach       

Published Friday, August 23, 2019
Buena Vista University head cross country and track and field coach Colt Slack has announced that Evelyn Kammeyer will join his staff as an assistant coach for both programs beginning this fall.
Kammeyer’s main focus will be to assist with the distance runners. She is fresh off a successful collegiate career of her own with the bulk of it coming in the American Rivers Conference.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.