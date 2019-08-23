Arrests of five teens clear rash of vehicle thefts

Published Friday, August 23, 2019
Police announced the arrest of five Storm Lake teens in connection with a flurry of vehicle burglaries and thefts Tuesday morning.
At 5:45 a.m. the SLPD received reports of burglaries to two unoccupied vehicles at 1124 Lincoln Rd. Four minutes later, burglaries were reported to unoccupied vehicles at 749 Walnut St.
