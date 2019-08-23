Appreciation for the good doctor

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

When Dr. Tim Daniels was looking for a town to practice medicine, he wanted a community similar to Claremore, Oklahoma, where he and his wife Nita were living: a town of about 10,000 people with a lake and a small college. “We looked at a map and Storm Lake fit the bill,” Daniels said.

The young doctor from Iowa had been doing public service for two years with the Indian Health Service in Claremore, hometown of Will Rogers, and it was time to return to the Hawkeye State. He joined the fledgling Family Health Center (where Fitness & Health Center is now) on West Milwaukee.

That was 1978. He’s been here ever since. Now at age 72 he’s retiring from full-time family practice at the end of August.

Tim has been our family doctor for nearly 35 of those years. I’ve only really had two family doctors in my life. When I was a kid we went to Dr. Robert Mailliard Sr., in a clinic on West Fifth Street where Sports Rehab is today. But throughout my adult life, it’s been Dr. Tim.

Tim cared for Mary, delivered our children, set Justin’s broken basketball bones, and helped me through a couple serious health issues over the past five years. Cardiologists at Mayo Clinic, where I went for a heart issue — atrial fibrillation — that couldn’t be handled here, were impressed with the treatment I received from Tim.

Laughter is the best medicine, and Tim is always good for a boisterous joke. Or a fishing story. His examining rooms at Family Health Center, which he and his partners built on West Fifth Street in 1990 before selling to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, are covered with pictures of his fishing trips. In between the laughs he always had time for my questions and concerns.

Our kids were just two out of between 1,200 and 1,400 babies he delivered until 2009. “I never kept track,” he says, but it averages out to nearly one a week. That’s a lot of sleepless nights. One of them was our son Justin, who waited until midnight to make his appearance. Tim and Nita had been at a movie when his pager went off just as they were leaving the Vista Theatre. He made it to the hospital and after a few anxious minutes, he brought our son into the world. Bridget’s arrival two years before was at a more reasonable hour — noon on a Friday — but when she decided to make an early arrival, Tim had to be called away from his clinic, sprinting down the hallway from the elevator to make it to the delivery room just in time.

Tim grew up in Ladora in eastern Iowa and graduated from HLV school in 1965. His dad was a cattle buyer and they often went to Chicago’s southside stockyards, near Comiskey Park. That’s how Tim became a White Sox fan in the middle of Cubs country, “and that’s been the bane of of my life ever since,” he says.

He headed off to Bethel College in St. Paul for two years until his dad became sick. Tim transferred to the University of Iowa to be near him and decided to enter medical school there. That’s where he met Nita, a nurse who grew up in Champaign-Urbana and O’Fallon, Ill. (That’s Police Chief Mark Prosser’s hometown.) They married in 1969 and raised three daughters and a son: Carrie, Kim, Ben and Molly. Ben followed in the old man’s footsteps as a doctor in Mount Vernon.

After Nita died from cancer in 2006, Storm Lake Middle School teacher Deb Netten thought her cousin Di VanderBroek, a widow with four grown children (Cora, Caleb, Renee and Michael) from Orange City, would be a good partner. Tim and Di married in 2009. Di worked as a missionary in Honduras with her husband Tom, who died in 2006, and now is active helping Storm Lake’s immigrant community and “absolutely loves this place,” Tim says. “She even wants to stay all winter!”

Tim hopes to spend more time traveling and seeing the kids and his 12 grandchildren and Di’s six grandchildren. But he’s not giving up medicine completely. Through the end of the year he’ll work part-time supervising nurse practitioners at Pocahontas Community Hospital, where that town’s last doctor is retiring. He’ll also help out in the Emergency Room at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.

Sunday the community got a chance to thank Tim for his dedication to our healthcare with a retirement party at BVRMC’s Bistro. He stood for two and a half hours greeting hundreds of people who turned out to wish him well. We join them in saying, “Thanks Dr. Tim!”