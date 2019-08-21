Ruth Wogahn, 89, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral in Storm Lake.