Richard Severson
Graveside services for Richard Severson will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. at Storm Lake Cemetry, with lunch following at Sunrise Pointe Club House.
Richard passed July l3, 2019 in Hospice House, Rogers, Ark. He was 79 years of age and married 58 years to Shirley (Shannon) Severson.
All friends and family are invited to come help celebrate Richard.
