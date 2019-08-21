Police Reports

Man fatally shoots himself at railroad tracks

A Storm Lake man was found deceased Sunday night near the railroad crossing on Oneida Street with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday at 7:30 p.m. police were dispatched to East Third Street and Oneida Street in reference to someone indicating he would harm himself.

Police established a perimeter around a residence in the 300 block of Oneida Street with the expectation the victim, the same person who indicated self-harm to police over the phone, was inside.

He was discovered lying near the railroad tracks on Oneida Street. Police determined the victim, a 24-year-old male, died by gunshot.

An investigation is ongoing by the Storm Lake Police Department, Buena Vista County Medical Examiner’s Office and Iowa Medical Examiner.

The name of the victim was not released.

Domestic assault charge

The owner of Mo’s Bar on Lake Avenue was arrested for her second domestic abuse charge in a year, according to court records.

On Friday at 10:47 p.m. police were dispatched to 111 W. First St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

A woman told police her wife, 44-year-old Marissa Olivarez, assaulted her in a vehicle traveling in the 2600 block of Expansion Boulevard. Olivarez then revved the vehicle as the victim attempted to exit, making her hit her head on the doorjam. Olivarez stopped, allowed the victim to exit and drove away before walking to a business nearby.

Police arrested Olivarez at West First Street and charged her with domestic assault. She was booked into Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond.

The victim declined medical attention.

Olivarez in October 2018 pled guilty to a separate domestic assault charge alleged to have occurred against the same victim. Court records show Olivarez allegedly violently grabbed the victim, then her fiancé, by the shoulder during an argument. The guilty plea was rendered in exchange for an agreement with the Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office, which agreed to dismiss the charge if Olivarez wasn’t arrested before April 17. Associate District Judge Andy Smith dismissed the charge the day the agreement expired.

Olivarez, the owner of Mo’s Bar and the residence where police responded, in an application for court-appointed counsel on Saturday reported no assets worth over $100 and a wage of $16.25 per hour at Mo’s. The combined assessment of the two properties, which she owns by deed, is $170,000.

Intoxicated man charged with assaulting officer

A Storm Lake man was arrested for drunkenly resisting Storm Lake Police officers investigating a disturbance on Cayuga Street.

On Sunday at 6 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of Cayuga Street in reference to a fight.

Police made contact with 43-year-old Quincy Malakai, who was allegedly involved in the disturbance. Witnesses told police an intoxicated Malakai grabbed another person by the neck after confronting someone else at 116 Cayuga St.

Police approached Malakai and he refused to cooperate with commands and had to be taken to the ground to be physically restrained.

Malakai was transported to Buena Vista County Jail, where he again resisted officers attempting to book him into a jail cell. An officer received a minor injury during the struggle with Malakai, but declined medical attention.

Malakai was subdued and placed in a cell; he was charged with assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was held on a $2,200 bond.

Failure to appear

A Storm Lake man who was wanted for failing to appear for an OWI charge.

On Saturday at 4 p.m. police arrested a wanted person at the police station who had surrendered himself.

Police arrested Phillip Scatson, 38 of Storm Lake who was wanted out of Buena Vista County reference OWI.

Scatson was booked into Buena Vista County Jail and held without bond.

OWI second offense

A Storm Lake man was arrested on Sunday for his second drunk driving offense.

On Sunday at 11:36 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Grand Avenue for a traffic offense.

Police made contact with the driver identified as Michael Neior, 30, who was intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.

Neior was arrested, charged with OWI second offense and booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Trespass charge

A Storm Lake man was cited Monday morning for refusing to leave Mo’s when asked.

On Monday at 1:35 a.m., police were dispatched to Mo’s at 707 Lake Ave. in reference to a trespass.

Bar staff alleged a patron, 27-year-old Shishay Adhanom, refused to leave when ordered.

Police charged Adhanom at the scene with criminal trespass and released him, pending an appearance in magistrate court.

Fighting attempt

Police cited a Storm Lake man on Friday for attempting to start a fight in the middle of the 500 block of Superior Street. On Friday at 8:33 p.m. police were dispatched to the 500 block of Superior Street in reference to an adult male attempting to start a fight.

Police upon arrival located the suspect, 49-year-old Juan Figueroa Alvarez, and took him into custody without further incident.

He was transported to BVRMC, where he was cited and released for an evaluation.

Popped for OWI

A Storm Lake woman was arrested Sunday night for drunk driving and underage alcohol possession during a traffic stop.

On Sunday at 10:43 p.m. police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Ontario Street and West Ninth Street for a traffic violation.

Police determined the driver, 20-year-old Sandra Lopez, was intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.

Police arrested Lopez and charged her with OWI, driving while revoked, possession of alcohol by a minor and no insurance. She was booked into Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Couple assaults each other

A husband and wife were arrested last week for assaulting each other.

At 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report in reference to alleged domestic assault.

A woman told police her husband, 31-year-old Nee Htoo, struck her on the head Aug. 13. Police at 1:25 p.m. found Htoo at his residence and arrested him. He was charged with domestic assault third offense and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail without bond.

While investigating the incident, police learned the woman, 32-year-old Lay Paw, scratched Htoo the same day.

At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, police located and arrested Paw at the Tyson Pork Plant on Richland Street. She was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury and booked into the county jail without bond.