Pay it forward for our future

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I’ve been mulling over a column about the upcoming bond election to build a new kindergarten building and working on the middle school to add two or three new classrooms and a gym — voting on Sept. 10.

I’ve thought I should tell you what my deceased Marine brother told me — “If you think education is expensive... think how expensive ignorance is.” I’m sure it wasn’t his original thought but I like to attribute it to him nonetheless. Semper Fi!

I’ve thought I should remind you that building schools is a pay it forward game. I and my five siblings and our two children all were educated in Storm Lake schools built not by my parents but by generations before and now is our time to provide facilities for kids of today and tomorrow.

I’ve thought I should talk about the kids who are in our schools — they will be the ones working in the nursing home where I might die. They will be the ones fixing my car, fixing my plumbing or electrical problem. These kids will be representing me at the state house and in Washington. These kids might be doing my taxes and giving me legal advice. They will be operating utility companies or my doctors or nurses. Don’t I want them to have been afforded a great learning environment during their school days?

I’ve thought I should recall how difficult it was to get the bond issue passed to build the Middle School – which took three efforts and pared down to the bare bones that we have had to live with.

But last week at one of our Community Informational meetings at Our Place, a local owner of rental houses in the district explained how his property taxes would increase with the passage of this bond. He admitted several times that he understood the space needs are real — he just didn’t want his property taxes to go up. I explained that in reality, property tax asking from the school district last year was $15.67 per thousand — down from $18.29 in 2011. This taxpayer reminded us that increasing taxes would probably mean rent increases for his tenants — which of course is true. Renters pay property taxes as well as landowners – they just call it rent. All of the landlord’s costs enter into the rent calculation. I also agree that it is unfair that the burden of building schools falls mainly on the shoulders of property owners. We see examples of inferior facilities in poor districts and fabulous facilities in richer districts across the country. The quality of education probably reflects this disparity. The state has provided some relief in the form of a sales tax (called SAVE) which the district has used. In Iowa, the state tries to equalize state funding but the cost of building facilities fall primarily on the property owners. The reality in Storm Lake is that our district is small in geography and is among the smallest districts in total assessed value which means higher tax levies for the school district than some “richer” districts. He left the meeting without proposing an alternative just reluctant to pay more property taxes. Wouldn’t it be ironic if many of his properties were rented by young families with school age kids – the same kids creating the need for more classrooms? The same people supporting demand for his rental properties in Storm Lake. As a landlord myself, I don’t struggle to keep my houses rented due to that strong demand for housing.

More kids we have in school is a great problem to have but a problem none the less.

The day of the special election to approve the bond to build a new Kindergarten building and provide more classrooms and a gym at the Middle School is Sept. 10. I urge you to vote NOW at the BV County Auditors office on an absentee ballot Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Sept. 10, there will be just one polling place - at the courthouse, so to avoid possible delays and to be more convenient VOTE YES NOW!

RICK PETERSON

Vote Yes for Kids Committee