Storm Lake St. Mary’s School held professional development for their new teachers Monday for the 2019-20 school year. New staff includes front – Erin Joneson, four-year-old preschool; Sara Kruetz, three-year-old preschool; Paulette McCall, librarian; Judy Boettcher, second grade.

