Nature Tots at SL Library

The Nature Tots program for two-to-four year-olds was held last Wednesday at the Storm Lake Library. The theme this month was snakes with a story, a snack and an activity. Nature Tots is held the second Wednesday of every month at 10:30 a.m. and is free of charge. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

