McCarty to begin second year of teaching at SLES on Friday

Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019
School bells will soon be ringing for Storm Lake Elementary School third grade teacher, Mariah McCarty. This will be her second year teaching here, following her graduation from Loras College.
“I love it here in Storm Lake,” Mariah smiled. “I enjoy the people I work with, the kids I teach and the community I live in.”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.