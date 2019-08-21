Helen Bunting

Helen Elnora Bunting, 89, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids.

Family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home officiated by Pastor John Albertson.

Helen was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Paeonion Springs, Va., to Carroll T. and Della E. (Burgess) Jones. She schooled in Washington, D.C. In 1948, Helen moved to Arlington, Va., where she met the love of her life, Merle Bunting. They were united in marriage in September 1954. Soon after, they moved to Storm Lake. Helen and Merle retired to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1994. Helen became a member of Beta Sigma Phi in 1969, in Storm Lake. She continued on in Bella Vista as well as in Marion, holding every office and received a 50 year award. Helen enjoyed handcrafts, traveling, fishing and homemaking.

Helen is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Merle Bunting of Marion; son, Don and Susan (Barnes) Bunting of Anamosa; granddaughter, Kaya (Scott) Primrose; grandson, Nathan; great-grandchildren: Krystin (Keirston) Peterson, Akshay (Jessalyn) Mutyala and Alex Primrose; great-great-grandchildren: Keirrah, Phinnic and Sylvia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Carroll T. Jones, Jr.