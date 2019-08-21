Doris Harvey, 71, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the American Diabetes Association. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.