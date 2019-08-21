Dear Steve King
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Rape and incest are not tools that build civilizations up; they are scourges that tear civilizations down.
To the citizens of the Fourth District: Let’s elect a rational human being to represent us in 2020.
Thank you.
GWEN HART
Storm Lake
World News
- Protesters cry 'stop Brexit' as UK PM Johnson meets Merkel in Berlin
- UK's Corbyn invites lawmakers to meet next week to discuss how to stop no-deal Brexit
- Hong Kong protesters clash with police, angry at lack of prosecutions after subway mob attack
- U.S. home sales rise, boosted by lower mortgage rates
- Trump says he will push to close background check loopholes for gun buys