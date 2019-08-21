Cramping up with a kayak

When Vila Phothiboupha’s leg cramped early in the swim, he grabbed on to the nose of the kayak rowed by volunteer Rob Smith at the eighth annual Kiwanis triathlon last Saturday. The competitor is allowed to continue, according to rules, if the kayak doesn’t move forward. Vila, a Storm Lake native, went on to finish the whole triathlon. times photo by dolores cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.