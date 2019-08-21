Central Bank & Central Insurance donate to the STARS Mentoring 

Central Bank and Central Insurance raised $754 for the STARS Mentoring Program during the June 20th Taste of Storm Lake event at Chautauqua Park. The bank and agency staff served nearly 125 guests at the community-wide picnic while supporting a good cause. “We see the positive influence STARS mentors have on our youth and are proud to help the organization grow in our community,” said Kevin Brown, vice president of Central Bank.

