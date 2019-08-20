Curtis Wahlberg
Curtis A. Wahlberg, 24, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given to the Cayden Wahlberg Memorial Fund.
