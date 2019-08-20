Curtis Wahlberg

Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Curtis A. Wahlberg, 24, of Storm Lake died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given to the Cayden Wahlberg Memorial Fund.  

Articles Section: